Raymond James Weighs in on Keyera Corp.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:KEY)

Get Keyera alerts:

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Keyera in a research note issued on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Keyera’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Keyera’s FY2026 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

KEY has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Keyera from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keyera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.50.

Keyera Price Performance

Shares of KEY stock opened at C$43.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.02. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$31.16 and a 12 month high of C$44.56.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.08. Keyera had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of C$1.72 billion for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keyera news, Senior Officer Eileen Marikar sold 1,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.70, for a total value of C$74,953.79. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keyera Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Keyera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.60%.

Keyera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.