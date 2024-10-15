Real Brokerage (TSE:REAX) Trading Down 5.1% – Time to Sell?

The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSE:REAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.19 and last traded at C$2.42. Approximately 4,277 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 18,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.55.

Get Real Brokerage alerts:

Real Brokerage Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$435.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Michelle Catherine Ressler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total value of C$30,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Michelle Catherine Ressler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Also, Director Tamir Poleg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.99, for a total transaction of C$119,800.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,603 shares of company stock worth $933,764. Company insiders own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

About Real Brokerage

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It offers brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company provides agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run the business. It operates in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Real Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.