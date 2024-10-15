Renasant (RNST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Renasant to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Renasant had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $163.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Renasant’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Renasant to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Renasant Price Performance

RNST opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. Renasant has a one year low of $22.99 and a one year high of $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Renasant’s payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RNST. Raymond James upgraded Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens upgraded Renasant from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Renasant from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Renasant

Renasant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.