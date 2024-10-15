Reviewing Protalex (OTCMKTS:PRTX) & bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF)

Protalex (OTCMKTS:PRTX – Get Free Report) and bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Protalex and bioAffinity Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalex N/A N/A N/A bioAffinity Technologies -120.76% -172.06% -106.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Protalex and bioAffinity Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protalex 0 0 0 0 N/A bioAffinity Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

bioAffinity Technologies has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 220.86%. Given bioAffinity Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe bioAffinity Technologies is more favorable than Protalex.

1.6% of bioAffinity Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 80.0% of Protalex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.4% of bioAffinity Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Protalex and bioAffinity Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protalex N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A bioAffinity Technologies $7.32 million 2.98 -$7.94 million ($0.93) -2.01

Protalex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than bioAffinity Technologies.

About Protalex

Protalex, Inc. focuses on the development of biopharmaceutical drugs for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company targets a range of autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), psoriasis, myasthenia gravis, chronic idiopathic demyelinating polyneuropathy, and pemphigus. Its lead product candidate is PRTX-100, an immunomodulatory therapy, a highly-purified form of staphylococcal protein A, which is in Phase I/II open-label, dose-escalating study for the treatment of patients with persistent/chronic ITP; and Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of RA on methotrexate or leflunomide. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Florham Park, New Jersey.

About bioAffinity Technologies

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

