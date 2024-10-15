RH (NYSE:RH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $322.54.

Several research firms have recently commented on RH. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of RH in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of RH from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of RH from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RH to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total value of $680,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,034.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Stefan Duban sold 4,285 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.37, for a total value of $1,484,195.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78 shares in the company, valued at $27,016.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total value of $680,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,034.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in RH by 25.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 16,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in RH by 116.2% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,200,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,637,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH opened at $331.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 91.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $291.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.13. RH has a 12-month low of $207.26 and a 12-month high of $354.86.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. RH had a net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $829.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

