Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 523 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Nordson were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Nordson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 11,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nordson by 3.9% during the third quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDSN opened at $257.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.67. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $208.91 and a 1-year high of $279.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.08. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.19%.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $749,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,576.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.00.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

