Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 8,362 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 140.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,308 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,362 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,237,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,696,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,600 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 72,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of CM stock opened at $60.53 on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $62.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.50%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.652 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Desjardins upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CM

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.