Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys Shares of 6,072 Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 40.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 27.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 7.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MHK. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.25.

NYSE MHK opened at $158.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.96 and a 200-day moving average of $131.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $164.05. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.97, for a total value of $102,879.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,669 shares in the company, valued at $17,881,692.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $99,963.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,979,665.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.97, for a total value of $102,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,881,692.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,415 shares of company stock valued at $673,387. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

