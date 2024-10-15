Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EDU. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter valued at $43,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $127.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Price Performance

EDU opened at $74.14 on Tuesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.45 and a 12 month high of $98.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 0.47.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

