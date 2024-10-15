Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Position in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CR. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in Crane during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Crane by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Crane by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $158.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.95. Crane has a 52-week low of $82.57 and a 52-week high of $162.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.33 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

A number of research firms have commented on CR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Crane from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.17.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

