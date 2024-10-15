Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,472,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $499,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $698,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $269.23 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.32 and a 52 week high of $287.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.45 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 252.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 29.10%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $278.00 to $263.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.69.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

