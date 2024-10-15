Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,495 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $95.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

