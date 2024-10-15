Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 9.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% during the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.2 %

CBOE stock opened at $206.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.39. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 106.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,690.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total value of $1,229,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,165,890.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,690.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,822. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBOE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $209.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $218.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CBOE

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.