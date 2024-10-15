Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $750,000 Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 297.2% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.67.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.1 %

ICE stock opened at $164.38 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $164.75. The stock has a market cap of $94.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,909.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $148,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,909.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $76,195.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,819.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,532 shares of company stock worth $1,507,309 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.