Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $773,000 Holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,630 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. DNB Markets cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Star Bulk Carriers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

SBLK opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.44. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $27.47.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $352.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.38 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 13.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.57%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.94%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

