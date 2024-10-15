Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $788,000 Stock Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,824 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,240 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of G-III Apparel Group worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,046,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,408,000 after acquiring an additional 292,668 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,376,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,396,000 after purchasing an additional 151,425 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,147,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,054,000 after purchasing an additional 155,079 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 851,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,055,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 351,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,526,000 after buying an additional 206,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

GIII stock opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 2.19. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $35.68.

Insider Activity at G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $644.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.54 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Morris Goldfarb sold 67,014 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $2,030,524.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,923,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,869,051.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

