Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $907,000 Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 874.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 130,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,351,000 after buying an additional 117,320 shares during the period. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $610,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 78,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRI stock opened at $167.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $117.46 and a 52-week high of $176.03.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.146 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.46%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRI shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.45.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

