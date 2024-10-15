Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $937,000 Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Leidos were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in Leidos by 5.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,430,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $449,592,000 after acquiring an additional 188,458 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,133,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,356,000 after purchasing an additional 691,575 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 782,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,102,000 after buying an additional 222,179 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 698,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,942,000 after buying an additional 303,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 19.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 553,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,790,000 after buying an additional 89,406 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,241.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,241.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total transaction of $153,798.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,689.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $168.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.90, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $90.30 and a one year high of $169.17.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Leidos from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Leidos from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.92.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

