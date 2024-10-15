Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Stake in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its stake in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,971 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.12% of Limbach worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Limbach by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,464,000 after purchasing an additional 32,030 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Limbach by 6.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 394,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,480,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Limbach by 6.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 208,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,854,000 after acquiring an additional 11,782 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 368.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 56,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Limbach by 2.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total value of $710,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 237,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,063,052.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 40,072 shares of company stock worth $2,418,821 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Limbach stock opened at $84.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $947.65 million, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.63 and a 200 day moving average of $58.07.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. Limbach had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $122.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

