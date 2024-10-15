Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New $794,000 Investment in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JOYY in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JOYY in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in JOYY by 22,728.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in JOYY by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 967.6% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YY stock opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. JOYY Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $43.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.31. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.24.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.27. JOYY had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $565.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.82 million. Equities research analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of JOYY in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of JOYY from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

