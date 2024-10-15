Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 2,608 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Universal were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVV. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal by 41.7% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Universal during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UVV opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.79. Universal Co. has a twelve month low of $44.40 and a twelve month high of $67.80.

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $597.05 million during the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 8.92%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

