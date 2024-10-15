Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 8,045 Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLBD. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 4th quarter worth $370,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the fourth quarter worth about $1,702,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 35.8% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 44,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 11,793 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 2,177.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 55,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 52,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 25,102 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Bird Stock Performance

Shares of BLBD stock opened at $44.95 on Tuesday. Blue Bird Co. has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $59.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $333.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.00 million. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 116.23% and a net margin of 7.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

BLBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Roth Capital lowered Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Roth Mkm cut Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Blue Bird from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Blue Bird in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Insider Activity at Blue Bird

In other news, SVP Ted Scartz sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $145,071.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,541.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Ted Scartz sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $145,071.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,541.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phil Horlock sold 16,080 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $761,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,715,507.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,240 shares of company stock worth $2,725,146. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blue Bird Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Featured Articles

