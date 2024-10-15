Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,337 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in TIM were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in TIM by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in TIM by 105.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TIM by 4.6% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 29,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TIM by 13.8% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in TIM by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter.

TIM stock opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. Tim S.A. has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.87.

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. TIM had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 12.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tim S.A. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. TIM’s payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TIMB shares. Scotiabank upgraded TIM from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $24.80 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of TIM from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

