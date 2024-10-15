Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 72.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in SkyWest during the 1st quarter valued at $520,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the first quarter worth about $1,275,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the first quarter worth about $1,448,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in SkyWest by 82.9% in the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 188,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,451,000 after purchasing an additional 85,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest in the second quarter valued at about $520,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $92.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $93.01.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $867.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.56 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

