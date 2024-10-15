Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Stake in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) by 52.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,136 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZYME. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 8,049.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 9,096 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

ZYME opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $940.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 179.42% and a negative return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $19.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

