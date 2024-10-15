Ritholtz Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,405 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,832 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 2,821.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the second quarter worth $85,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the second quarter valued at $83,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on VIV shares. StockNews.com upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Telefônica Brasil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.20 to $10.40 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.97.

Shares of VIV stock opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average of $9.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0379 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

