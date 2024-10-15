Ritholtz Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 61.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,983 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,521,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $563,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,760.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 202,018 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 39.2% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 852,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,509,000 after purchasing an additional 29,571 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.21. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.37 and a 12-month high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.202 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

