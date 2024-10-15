Ritholtz Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get PACCAR alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in PACCAR by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,962,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,468 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the second quarter worth about $88,437,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 3,636.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 546,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,696,000 after buying an additional 531,794 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in PACCAR by 24.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,576,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,218,000 after buying an additional 504,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,747,215.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on PACCAR from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCAR

PACCAR Stock Performance

PCAR opened at $108.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.97 and its 200-day moving average is $104.02. The stock has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $80.94 and a twelve month high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.45%.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.