Ritholtz Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Trip.com Group by 42.6% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,814,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,309,000 after buying an additional 219,359 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 644,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,289,000 after buying an additional 37,804 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

TCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Macquarie upgraded Trip.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.63.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $63.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.41. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.71.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 28.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

