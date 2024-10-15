Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 1,376 Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,266 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 66.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Woori Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Woori Financial Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE WF opened at $37.04 on Tuesday. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.16 and a twelve month high of $38.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day moving average is $33.08.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group ( NYSE:WF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

