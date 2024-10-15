Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 238 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Performance

CRBN opened at $197.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.95. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.49 and a fifty-two week high of $198.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.01 and a 200 day moving average of $184.09.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.