Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 367 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,675 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

BMO stock opened at $93.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $73.98 and a 1 year high of $100.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.31.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.123 per share. This represents a $4.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.75.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

