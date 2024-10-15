Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 777 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.3 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $67.87 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $120.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.49%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 25,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,822,000.02. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at $54,822,000.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $576,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 554,929 shares in the company, valued at $35,543,202.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,856 shares of company stock worth $6,398,604 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

