Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 8,874 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,622 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,874 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth $211,000. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth $209,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TD opened at $56.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $53.52 and a 12-month high of $65.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.739 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TD. UBS Group assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

