Ritholtz Wealth Management Trims Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 231,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,869,000 after purchasing an additional 58,834 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.3% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 14,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ TLT opened at $93.77 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $101.64. The company has a market cap of $58.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.91.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

