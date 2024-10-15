Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCKT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RCKT

Institutional Trading of Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCKT opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a current ratio of 7.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.