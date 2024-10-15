Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCKT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 30th.
Institutional Trading of Rocket Pharmaceuticals
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of RCKT opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a current ratio of 7.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.09.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.
