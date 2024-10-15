Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Holdings Decreased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 238.8% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 8.6% in the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.5% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 17,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 1,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth approximately $6,929,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.6 %

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $275.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $242.81 and a 1-year high of $312.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.80. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROK. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.80.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

