Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 238.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,048,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,092,891,000 after purchasing an additional 438,356 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 951.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,532,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,611,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006,706 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,912,000 after purchasing an additional 365,795 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 955,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,948 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 859,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,461,000 after purchasing an additional 388,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ROK. Barclays dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK stock opened at $275.53 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $242.81 and a 1 year high of $312.76. The firm has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.63. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

