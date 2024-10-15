Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Rubicon Technology Price Performance
Shares of RBCN opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.85. Rubicon Technology has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $1.85.
Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 38.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter.
About Rubicon Technology
Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.
