Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 360.6% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on RYAN. Barclays began coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ryan Specialty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $97,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,497.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $97,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,497.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy William Turner sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,532.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,107,136 shares of company stock valued at $131,860,032. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of RYAN stock opened at $72.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 136.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.62. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $72.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.56 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 10.21%. Ryan Specialty’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.02%.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

