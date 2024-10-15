Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 69.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Samsara were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Samsara by 18.1% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,433,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,974 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Samsara by 18.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,639,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Samsara by 12.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,101,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,149 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Samsara by 6.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,128,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,930,000 after buying an additional 500,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Samsara by 12.2% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,228,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,225,000 after buying an additional 243,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

IOT stock opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.02 and a beta of 1.52. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $51.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.25.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. Samsara’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IOT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other Samsara news, insider John Bicket sold 36,358 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $1,353,608.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,640,040 shares in the company, valued at $61,058,689.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John Bicket sold 36,358 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $1,353,608.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,640,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,058,689.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 330,538 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $14,894,042.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,984,447 shares of company stock worth $84,552,055 in the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

