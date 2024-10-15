San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.05 and traded as high as $4.21. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 126,941 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average is $4.05.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 466.64% and a net margin of 82.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 88,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 206,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 10,457 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest in Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net-producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico.

Featured Stories

