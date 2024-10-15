Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 49,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 145,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 13,230 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $36.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.16. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $28.04 and a 1-year high of $36.34. The company has a market cap of $252.35 million, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.71.

The First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. EDOW was launched on Aug 8, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

