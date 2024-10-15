Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes Position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JHSC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 22,709 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 470.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 36,131 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JHSC opened at $40.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.95. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $29.72 and a twelve month high of $40.61. The firm has a market cap of $463.14 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.15.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by relative price and profitability. Securities are weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers.

