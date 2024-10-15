Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF) Short Interest Update

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,327,800 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 5,861,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 893.6 days.

Santos Stock Performance

OTCMKTS STOSF opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. Santos has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.95.

About Santos

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company's assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Western Australia, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste. It also holds an asset in Alaska, the United States; and engages in the development of decarbonization technologies, such as carbon capture and storage technologies.

