Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF) Short Interest Update

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,327,800 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 5,861,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 893.6 days.
Santos Stock Performance
OTCMKTS STOSF opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. Santos has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.95.
About Santos
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Santos
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.