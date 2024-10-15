Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 105.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRPT. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,127,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,025,000 after acquiring an additional 217,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,816,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $850,139,000 after acquiring an additional 243,180 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SRPT shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.89.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $124.37 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $173.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.87 and a 200 day moving average of $132.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,130.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.38 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $822,099.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,822.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 37,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $133.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,955,684.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,003,749.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $822,099.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,662,822.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

