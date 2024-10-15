Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Short Interest Down 22.2% in September

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the September 15th total of 95,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 248.3 days.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Price Performance

Shares of SDMHF opened at $198.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.06. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 12-month low of $158.00 and a 12-month high of $299.86.

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA engages in the production and sale of instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; advanced therapies; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

