SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 278.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 852 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 596.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 225,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,113,000 after acquiring an additional 192,791 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $7,422,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBAC opened at $239.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.67. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $183.64 and a one year high of $258.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.56.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.21 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. SBA Communications’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.70%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays upped their price target on SBA Communications from $236.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.58.

In other news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total value of $364,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,814.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total transaction of $364,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,814.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $71,363.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,084.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,590 shares of company stock valued at $11,483,981. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

