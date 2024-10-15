Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Holdings Decreased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 30,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 55,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHC opened at $37.83 on Tuesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.89 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

