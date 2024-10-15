Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 83.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90,996 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2,050.8% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 274,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after acquiring an additional 261,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 230.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Stock Up 1.0 %

SEE opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $41.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 85.65% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.30.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

